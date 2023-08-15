Argent Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $96,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $395.51. 713,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $389.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,967 shares of company stock valued at $108,143,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

