Argent Capital Management LLC Sells 7,367 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Marvell Technology worth $38,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,780,598. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of -313.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

