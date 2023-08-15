argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. argenx comprises approximately 1.3% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of argenx worth $32,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in argenx by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in argenx by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $506.88. The stock had a trading volume of 59,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,794. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.01. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 0.74. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $333.07 and a 52-week high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.59.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

