ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Purus Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 2.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,516,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,836,045. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

