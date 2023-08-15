Ark Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $50.54 million and $11.20 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000262 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002616 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002792 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002625 BTC.

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,950,520 coins and its circulating supply is 174,951,302 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

