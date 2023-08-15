Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Sells $255,187.24 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $255,187.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,675,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cameron Deatsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Cameron Deatsch sold 4,434 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $647,851.74.

Atlassian Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,606. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $290.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after purchasing an additional 477,234 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,218,000 after purchasing an additional 203,460 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after purchasing an additional 579,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.56.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

