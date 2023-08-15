Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,748. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 930,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

