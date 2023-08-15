Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,416,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $250.76. 457,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.