AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Reduced by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 5.7% of NFC Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AZO traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,512.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,916. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,464.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,506.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

