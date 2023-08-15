Avalanche One Day Volume Hits $106.27 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.06 billion and $106.27 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $11.80 or 0.00040440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00027612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,613,631 coins and its circulating supply is 343,894,181 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

