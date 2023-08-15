Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Up 20.6% in July

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 887,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 13,121 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,168.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,360,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $1,675,144.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,668,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,452 shares of company stock worth $139,628. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,214. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. Avalo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

AVTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

