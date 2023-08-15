Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Up 20.6% in July

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 887,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 13,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,168.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,360,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 13,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,168.09. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,360,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $1,675,144.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,668,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,452 shares of company stock worth $139,628. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer cut Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.
View Our Latest Research Report on AVTX
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.
Featured Stories
