Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Avantax from $32.50 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Avantax Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVTA stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $796.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.83. Avantax has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $30.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Avantax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avantax in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Avantax during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Avantax in the second quarter worth about $155,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

