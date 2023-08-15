AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $39.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AZEK traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 502299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.39.

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,564,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,976,250 shares of company stock worth $128,139,525. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.32, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

