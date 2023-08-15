B. Riley Trims Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Target Price to $11.50

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LUNA. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Luna Innovations in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.20 million, a PE ratio of -154.37 and a beta of 1.22. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

