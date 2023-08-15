B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Short Interest Up 22.1% in July

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 9,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BTG

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. 17,278,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.94. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.