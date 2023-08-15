Baiju Bhatt Sells 81,548 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 81,548 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $870,932.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 573,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Baiju Bhatt sold 29,606 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $368,594.70.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 73,965 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $881,662.80.

On Monday, June 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 92,987 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $867,568.71.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,748. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.30. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 162.3% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,376 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

