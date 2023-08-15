Ballast Advisors LLC Purchases 166 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.21.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $437.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.21 and its 200 day moving average is $325.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 227.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

