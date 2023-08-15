Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lowered its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 453,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,700 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.10% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSAC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

BSAC traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. 42,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

