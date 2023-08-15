Banco Santander S.A. Has $5.92 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $834,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.08.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

