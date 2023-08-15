Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,602 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,938 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.