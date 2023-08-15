Banco Santander S.A. Sells 770 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $434.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $415.29 and a 200 day moving average of $400.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.16.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

