Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,043,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631,154 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of America worth $115,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.6 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. 14,652,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,630,910. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

