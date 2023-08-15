BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 13,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

BCE Stock Down 1.1 %

BCE stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.59.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in BCE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in BCE by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

