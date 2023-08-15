BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 13,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.
BCE stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.59.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.50%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
