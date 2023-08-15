Bell Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 137,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,435,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $143,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, reaching $446.66. 2,860,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,885. The company has a market cap of $345.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

