Bell Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.75. 441,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

