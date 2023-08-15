Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Berry from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Berry Stock Down 3.8 %

BRY opened at $8.07 on Monday. Berry has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $610.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.18.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.39 million. Berry had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Berry will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Berry by 525.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Berry by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

