Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance
BIOR opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Biora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.09.
Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics
About Biora Therapeutics
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.
