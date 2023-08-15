Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

BIOR opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Biora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

About Biora Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 83.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biora Therapeutics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,854,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 924,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $118,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Systemic oral delivery platform for oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

