BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Truist Financial

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTAI

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 41.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.16. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.