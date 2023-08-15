Bird Construction (BIRDF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS: BIRDF) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2023 – Bird Construction was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/11/2023 – Bird Construction was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/11/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

8/10/2023 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

Bird Construction Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BIRDF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309. Bird Construction Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

