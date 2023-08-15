Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIRDF. CIBC raised Bird Construction from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Bird Construction
Bird Construction Stock Performance
About Bird Construction
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bird Construction
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.