Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIRDF. CIBC raised Bird Construction from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

About Bird Construction

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56. Bird Construction has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.32.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

