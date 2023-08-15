Bitcoin Diamond Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,077.17 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $28,077.17 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00049244 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00028997 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021428 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003450 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

