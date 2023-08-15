Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $568.22 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $29,201.66 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $568.22 billion and $12.55 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.14 or 0.00788091 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00118393 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017846 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,458,481 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
