Bitcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.96 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $29,207.37 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $568.34 billion and $12.96 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.52 or 0.00782391 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00117083 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017807 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,458,643 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.