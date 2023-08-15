BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 138.7% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $55.89 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013897 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,205.53 or 1.00034238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.14720932 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $379.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.