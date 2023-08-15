Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BLBX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,596. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Blackboxstocks has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 203.66% and a negative net margin of 124.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackboxstocks stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Free Report ) by 286.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.90% of Blackboxstocks worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

