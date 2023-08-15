BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BLW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,029. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

