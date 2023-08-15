Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.3 %

BX stock opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

