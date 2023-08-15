BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.47. 1,108,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,851,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

