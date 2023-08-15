BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market cap of $313.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

