BMO Capital Markets Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $8.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AQN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.10.

NYSE AQN opened at $7.20 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -113.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $692,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,806,000. LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,505,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,629 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

