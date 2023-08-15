Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Short Interest Update

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 742.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
