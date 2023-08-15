Bondly 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30,513.10 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Bondly has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $30,513.10 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bondly

Bondly was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

