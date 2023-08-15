Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Short Interest Down 25.2% in July

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Borqs Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRQS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 355,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Borqs Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.41.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Borqs Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,440 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 598,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 377,286 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. It offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.