Boxer Capital, Llc Acquires 1,201,440 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.73. 1,085,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,935. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.94. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,561,000 after acquiring an additional 702,556 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,146,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,347,000 after purchasing an additional 573,957 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

