Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Up 16.1% in July

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 86,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Boxlight Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOXL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 37,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $20.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.38. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Boxlight from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Boxlight by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 488,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Boxlight by 56.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Further Reading

