Bp Plc Buys New Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Bp Plc bought a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,654 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. UiPath comprises about 1.5% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $42,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $64,462,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 433,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,584,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,794,936.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,546 shares of company stock worth $4,273,742. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.67.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

