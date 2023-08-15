Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Trading Down 8.2%

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Broad Street Realty Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 35.33%.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants.

