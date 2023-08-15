Brokerages Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Target Price at $14.71

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Annexon from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,701,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Alerce Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Annexon by 60.0% during the first quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,056,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Annexon by 199.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 50.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,052,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annexon by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,540,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 241,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $5,423,000.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Annexon has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

