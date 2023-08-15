Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Target Price at $38.08

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $27.99 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 86.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after buying an additional 1,194,479 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after buying an additional 772,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

