Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target at $21.92

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.18.
HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance
Shares of HAIN stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $25.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.92.
About The Hain Celestial Group
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Hain Celestial Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Esports
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.