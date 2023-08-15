Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target at $21.92

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.18.

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after acquiring an additional 232,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,295,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,354,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 558,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $25.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

